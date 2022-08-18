Kangal Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (KANGAL)

Kangal (KANGAL) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Kangal coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kangal has a total market cap of $366,729.98 and $53.00 worth of Kangal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kangal has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002278 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.58 or 0.00718746 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Kangal Coin Profile
Kangal’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. Kangal’s official Twitter account is @kangaltoken. The Reddit community for Kangal is https://reddit.com/r/kangaltoken.
Buying and Selling Kangal
