Karpus Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,621,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 3.00% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $148,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,405,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,114 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,361,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,920,000 after acquiring an additional 22,601 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,534,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,671,000 after acquiring an additional 44,981 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,324,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,002,000 after acquiring an additional 161,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,253,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,972,000 after acquiring an additional 59,349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLV traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $81.56. 446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,593. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.62. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.34 and a 52-week high of $106.77.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

