Karpus Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,599 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $53,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after buying an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,971,000 after buying an additional 529,340 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,797,000 after acquiring an additional 246,478 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,485,812,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $214.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,604. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.61.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

