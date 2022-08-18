Karpus Management Inc. Has $34.44 Million Stock Holdings in African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its stake in African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,510,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,010 shares during the period. African Gold Acquisition accounts for about 1.0% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.07% of African Gold Acquisition worth $34,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

African Gold Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of African Gold Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.86 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 11,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,056. African Gold Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79.

About African Gold Acquisition

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

