Karpus Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,825 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,177,000 after acquiring an additional 736,936 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,536 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,994,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,126 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,708,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,457,000 after acquiring an additional 66,313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.85. 2,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,393,536. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.74 and a 200-day moving average of $77.62. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $82.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

