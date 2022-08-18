Keebeck Alpha LP Buys 660 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,517 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 60,253 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $52.81 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average of $86.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -240.05 and a beta of 0.80.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

