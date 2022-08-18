Keebeck Alpha LP Buys Shares of 561 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $497.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $454.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.94. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $375.87 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The firm has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.32.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

