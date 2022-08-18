Keebeck Alpha LP Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

Keebeck Alpha LP cut its position in shares of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,287 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP owned 0.19% of Metromile worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Metromile by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 119,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 14,865 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Metromile by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,016,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 619,688 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Metromile by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 24,961 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metromile by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 63,079 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Metromile in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,267,000. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metromile Price Performance

NASDAQ MILE opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.46. Metromile, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc provides insurance policies for automobile owners in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance Services and Enterprise Business Solutions. The company offers pay-per-mile auto insurance policies. It also provides The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data, such as miles driven, driving habits, phone use, speeding, hard braking, accelerating, cornering, and location over wireless cellular networks.

