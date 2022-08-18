Keebeck Alpha LP Invests $216,000 in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in DigitalOcean by 706.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $705,208.93. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 282,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,099,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $705,208.93. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 282,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,099,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,717 shares of company stock worth $1,626,253 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $45.68 on Thursday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a current ratio of 16.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.96.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. DigitalOcean’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

