Keebeck Alpha LP Invests $228,000 in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Stride by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,620,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,971,000 after purchasing an additional 49,399 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stride by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 688,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,939,000 after buying an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Stride by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stride by 44.9% in the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 462,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,799,000 after acquiring an additional 143,360 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Stride by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stride

In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $1,967,950.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stride Stock Down 1.7 %

LRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stride from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

LRN stock opened at $35.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.16. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.65 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.36.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $455.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.90 million. Stride had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

