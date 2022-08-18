Keebeck Alpha LP Invests $276,000 in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Concentrix by 846.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Concentrix by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concentrix Price Performance

CNXC stock opened at $133.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.74. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $208.48.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Concentrix

In related news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $65,586,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,415,535 shares in the company, valued at $551,941,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $65,586,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,415,535 shares in the company, valued at $551,941,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Fogarty purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.63 per share, with a total value of $53,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,969.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 559,596 shares of company stock worth $70,454,029. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

