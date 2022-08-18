Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New $256,000 Investment in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Monro by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Monro by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Monro by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monro by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after buying an additional 16,091 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monro by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 750 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $37,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNRO. StockNews.com downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Monro from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $52.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Monro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $64.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.82.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.18 million. Monro had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

