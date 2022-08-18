Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New Investment in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,260,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,360,000 after buying an additional 549,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 382,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,681,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE TPX opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.37. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 659.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

