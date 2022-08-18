Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TER. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $100.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.97 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.60 million. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.55.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

