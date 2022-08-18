Keebeck Alpha LP Takes $233,000 Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Keebeck Alpha LP owned about 0.07% of eHealth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in eHealth by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on EHTH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on eHealth to $8.50 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

eHealth Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $8.62 on Thursday. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.24). eHealth had a negative net margin of 33.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

About eHealth

(Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Further Reading

