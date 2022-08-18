Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 1,247 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.9% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $6,680,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 45.3% during the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 213,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM traded up $1.87 on Thursday, hitting $94.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,258,556. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.91. The firm has a market cap of $392.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

