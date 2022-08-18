Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.22.

KELTF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. CIBC raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration Price Performance

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock opened at $4.77 on Thursday. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.