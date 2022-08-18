Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,265,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,731 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $85,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3,129.6% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 197,257 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 933,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,371,000 after buying an additional 206,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $40.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $40.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,371.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $517,213.15. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 90,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,492.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,371.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 90,853 shares of company stock worth $3,371,165 and sold 51,000 shares worth $1,832,925. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.