Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million.

Key Tronic Price Performance

KTCC traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,495. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $56.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Key Tronic has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $7.00.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic

About Key Tronic

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Key Tronic by 20.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Key Tronic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Key Tronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.