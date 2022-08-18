Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million.
KTCC traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,495. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $56.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Key Tronic has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $7.00.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company.
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
