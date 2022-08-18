KeyCorp Raises Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $432.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $390.00 to $432.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson cut Paycom Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $382.53.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $390.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.41, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.31.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,111.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 405.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

