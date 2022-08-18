Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.48-$7.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.39 billion-$5.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.33 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.94-$2.00 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $197.17.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $10.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,188. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.42.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $592,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

