Kingfisher Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lessened its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,765 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $853,000. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $763,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth approximately $3,171,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.77.

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.21. 12,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.18.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

