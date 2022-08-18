Kingfisher Capital LLC Purchases 226 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,105,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,804,000 after purchasing an additional 469,311 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,411,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,386,000 after buying an additional 66,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Middleby by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middleby Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,011. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.23. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $201.34.

Insider Activity

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Middleby news, Director Nassem Ziyad acquired 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.83 per share, with a total value of $276,414.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,076.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nassem Ziyad bought 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $135.83 per share, with a total value of $276,414.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,076.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $37,132.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,033.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MIDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.60.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Articles

