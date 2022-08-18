Kingfisher Capital LLC Purchases 6,521 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 289.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.11.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $317.76. The stock had a trading volume of 15,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,078. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.77 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

