Kingfisher Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 12,093 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $576,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in CrowdStrike by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.25. 16,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,090. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.23 and a beta of 1.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.