Kingfisher Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $214.32. 56,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,748,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.67. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $236.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

