Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 119,626 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Kingfisher Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,626 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9,243.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 28,645.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,097. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $33.81.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.