Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 136,407 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 311.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,407 shares during the quarter. Global X US Preferred ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 230,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 35,864 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 181,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,124,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,969,000 after acquiring an additional 195,257 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter.
Global X US Preferred ETF Price Performance
BATS:PFFD traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.35. 608,962 shares of the stock traded hands. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31.
