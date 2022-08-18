Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after buying an additional 5,013,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,952,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,980 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $3,351,891,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,658,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,167 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Pfizer by 14.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,310,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,258,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,158,240. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

