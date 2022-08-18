Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 789 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

NYSE:EMR traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.06. The stock had a trading volume of 79,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,024. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.37. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

