Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.19. The company issued revenue guidance of down 5-6% yr/yr to $17.36-17.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.78 billion. Kohl’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$3.20 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KSS. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Kohl’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.79.

Shares of KSS stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.39. 156,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.53. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $64.38.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 13.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 60.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 72.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 26.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 86,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 18,160 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

