Komodo (KMD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $537,524.00

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001244 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $38.76 million and approximately $537,524.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00315549 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00122646 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00080799 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004200 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 133,211,701 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

