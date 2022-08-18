Kryptomon Market Cap Tops $2.48 Million (KMON)

Kryptomon (KMON) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Kryptomon coin can now be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Kryptomon has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $9,706.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kryptomon has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001590 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002189 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.57 or 0.00739828 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Kryptomon Coin Profile
Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
