Kryptomon Market Cap Tops $2.48 Million (KMON)

Kryptomon (KMON) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Kryptomon coin can now be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Kryptomon has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $9,706.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kryptomon has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kryptomon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.57 or 0.00739828 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Kryptomon Coin Profile

Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kryptomon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryptomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryptomon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kryptomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kryptomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryptomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.