La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ LJPC opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $153.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:LJPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LJPC. HealthInvest Partners AB lifted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 1,265,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 558,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 435,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 67,219 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 92,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 65,710 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

