Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target Raised to GBX 528 at Barclays

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 487 ($5.88) to GBX 528 ($6.38) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LRE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 620 ($7.49) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 550 ($6.65) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 580.29 ($7.01).

Lancashire Stock Performance

LON:LRE opened at GBX 484.20 ($5.85) on Monday. Lancashire has a 1 year low of GBX 342.40 ($4.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 667 ($8.06). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 411.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 423. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -22.62.

Lancashire Cuts Dividend

About Lancashire

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.75%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

