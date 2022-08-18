Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM) Announces Earnings Results

Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.

Laramide Resources Trading Up 4.3 %

TSE LAM traded up C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$0.49. 152,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,500. Laramide Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.70 million and a P/E ratio of -10.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

Laramide Resources Company Profile

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and holds 100% interest in the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

