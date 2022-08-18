Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM) Announces Earnings Results

Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.
Laramide Resources Trading Up 4.3 %
TSE LAM traded up C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$0.49. 152,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,500. Laramide Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.70 million and a P/E ratio of -10.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.
Laramide Resources Company Profile
