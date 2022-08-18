Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives $13.79 Average PT from Brokerages

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Latham Group from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Latham Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Latham Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Latham Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWIM opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $794.08 million, a PE ratio of -52.15, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $27.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Latham Group

Latham Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Latham Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Latham Group by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,608 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Latham Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Latham Group by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,052 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.