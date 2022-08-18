Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives $13.79 Average PT from Brokerages

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.64.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Latham Group from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Latham Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Latham Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th.
Latham Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SWIM opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $794.08 million, a PE ratio of -52.15, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $27.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Latham Group
Latham Group Company Profile
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Latham Group (SWIM)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.