LCX (LCX) Reaches Market Cap of $52.75 Million

LCX (LCX) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last week, LCX has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. LCX has a total market cap of $52.75 million and approximately $221,286.00 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LCX coin can now be bought for about $0.0687 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

LCX Profile

LCX (LCX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 767,822,119 coins. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights.

LCX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

