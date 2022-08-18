Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,000. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VFH traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.54. The stock had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,830. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $74.55 and a 52 week high of $102.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.95.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

