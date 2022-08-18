Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 32,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,000. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up 1.3% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,806,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,472,000 after purchasing an additional 878,534 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,071,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,621,000 after purchasing an additional 174,000 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,357,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 727,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,257,000 after purchasing an additional 106,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiff Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. now owns 213,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 104,102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.54. The stock had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,830. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $74.55 and a one year high of $102.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

