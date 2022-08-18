Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,114,591 shares of company stock valued at $355,690,328. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.00.

Shares of LLY traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $315.75. 16,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $335.33. The company has a market cap of $300.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $315.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.69.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

