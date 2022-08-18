Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $7.55 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,168 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.40. 941,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.98.

