Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $713,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its position in American Tower by 5.6% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,537,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in American Tower by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 1,115.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $275.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,620. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $128.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.10. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. American Tower’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.13.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

