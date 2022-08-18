Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,712,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,923,000 after buying an additional 77,068 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,628,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,355,000 after purchasing an additional 224,343 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Macy’s by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,681,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,569,000 after purchasing an additional 981,582 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Macy’s by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,277,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,933 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,303,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Price Performance

NYSE:M traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.22. 236,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,227,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.71.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,290 shares of company stock worth $1,636,878 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on M shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. OTR Global cut shares of Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

