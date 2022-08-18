Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $1,355,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Target by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $2,329,000. Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $784,000. Finally, Focused Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 711,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $164,693,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.86. 54,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,741,546. The company has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Target’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

