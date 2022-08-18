Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,202 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,577,000 after acquiring an additional 207,513 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.33. The company had a trading volume of 30,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,739. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average is $47.50.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

