Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) by 134.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,930 shares during the period. UWM comprises approximately 0.4% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in UWM were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 33.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Price Performance

Shares of UWMC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,108. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $368.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.99. UWM Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

UWM Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. UWM’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lowered shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of UWM to $3.50 in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UWM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.

UWM Profile

(Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

