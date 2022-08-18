Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Visa by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 597,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $132,505,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,196,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Visa by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 34,156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its position in Visa by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 124,359 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,748,948. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.67. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $404.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

