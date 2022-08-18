Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,616 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 25,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.96. 16,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,406. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

