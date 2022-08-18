Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 5,592 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,592 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stairway Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $255.03. 10,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,274. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.29. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

